Tigers Finish Third at Laramie Invitational

LARAMIE – Behind an individual title in the 500 free and several top-five finishes, the Rock Springs Tigers finished third in the Laramie Invitational.

Campbell County paced the field scoring 260.5 followed by host team Laramie with 245.5. The Rock Springs Tigers finished with 170 points and a third-place finish while Kelly Walsh and Green River rounded out the top five.

Darwin Anderson had another strong meet for the Tigers as he brought home an individual title in the 500-yard free. Anderson swam a qualifying time of 4:57.47 to bring home the title. Teammate Parker Newberg finished third with a state qualifying time of 5:36.08.

Anderson just missed a second title in the 200 free. He swam a qualifying time of 1:50.37 to finish in second behind Cheyenne East swimmer Jackson Mugg who touched in 1:50.17.

Other top-five Tiger finishes included Ron DeFauw who finished fifth in both the 200 IM and 100 back, James Spicer who finished fifth in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 fly and Bryan Monzon who finished fifth in the 100 free.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete in Green River this Friday.

Laramie Invitational

Team Scores

1 Campbell County 260.5

2 Laramie 245.5

3 Rock Springs 170

4 Kelly Walsh 146

5 Green River 138

6 Cheyenne East 104

7 Lander 103

8 Cheyenne South 100

9 Cheyenne Central 65

10 Douglas 32

11 Natrona 15

12 Riverton 10

Individual Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

Top finish and RSHS finishes

1 Laramie A, 1:44.33

6 Rock Springs A, 1:49.63

Ron DeFauw, Kade Thomas, James Spicer, Parker Newberg

22 Rock Springs B, 2:28.18

200 Yard Free

1 Jackson Mugg, East, 1:50.17 4A

2 Darwin Anderson, RS, 1:50.37 4A

6 Bryan Monzon, RS, 2:00.02 4A

28Anthony Erramouspe, RS, 2:21.90

200 Yard IM

1 Michael Richmond, GR, 2:07.64 4A

5 Ron DeFauw, RS, 2:14.39 4A

8 Parker Newberg, RS, 2:16.20 4A

15 Kade Thomas, RS, 2:23.0

50 Yard Free

1 Gunnar Poley, Cam, 22.60 4A

5 James Spicer, RS, 24.29 4A

19 Conley Searle, RS, 27.44

47 Sam Smith, RS, 31.69

52 Trevor Lansberry, RS, 33.39

61 Bradyn Conover, RS, 39.26

1 mtr Diving

1 Chris Bury, Lar, 212.45

11 Johnathan Even, RS, 150.45

100 Yard Fly

1 Austin Bonar, Cam, 57.92

4 James Spicer, RS, 58.97 4A

24 Conley Searle, RS, 1:14.73

100 Yard Free

1 Ty Conklin, Cam, 49.76

5 Bryan Monzon, RS, 53.99 4A

36 Trevor Lansberry, RS, 1:13.73

49 Bradyn Conover, RS, 1:37.20

500 Yard Free

1 Darwin Anderson, RS, 4:57.47 4A

3 Parker Newberg, RS, 5:36.08 4A

18 Anthony Erramouspe, RS, 6:32.46

200 Yard Free Relay

1 Laramie A, 1:32.65

6 Rock Springs A, 1:39.50

Bryan Monzon, Kade Thomas, Parker Newberg, Darwin Anderson

20 Rock Springs B, 1:59.57

100 Yard Back

1 Max DeYoung, Lar, 55.09 4A

5 Ron DeFauw, RS, 59.93 4A

100 Yard Breast

1 Kevin Muela, South, 1:03.43 4A

11 Kade Thomas, RS, 1:10.66 4A

44 Sam Smith, RS, 1:46.07

400 Yard Free Relay

1 Campbell County A 3:24.43

3 Rock Springs A, 3:31.88

James Spicer, Ron DeFauw, Bryan Monzon, Darwin Anderson

