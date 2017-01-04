Total Daytime Snow Accumulation Of Three-to-Five Inches Possible

Western and southern Wyoming are under Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for snow and wind until 11 am Thursday morning. A pacific winter storm system is moving across the region at this time. Significant snow accumulations expected, as well as gusty winds producing blowing snow. Scattered snow showers will spread across central and northern parts of Wyoming on Wednesday. Below normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week.

Today

Snow. Widespread blowing snow after 3pm. High near 26. Breezy, with a light northeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tonight

Snow. Widespread blowing snow before 2am. Low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -25. East wind 5 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -13. Wind chill values as low as -25. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -9. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Monday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.