Velma Jean Walker Wonnacott (January 26, 1926 – January 3, 2017)

Velma Jean Walker Wonnacott, 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, following a brief illness.

She was born on January 26, 1926, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Gene and Josephine Crippa Walker.

She attended school in Rock Springs and graduated with the class of 1944, and she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wyoming.

She married Paul Sterling Wonnacott in Rock Springs June 28, 1952, and he preceded her in death on February 25, 1993.

Survivors include her two daughters; Paula Jean Wonnacott of Rock Springs Wyoming, Tula Marie Wonnacott Patterson and husband Max of Spokane, Washington; two grandchildren Christopher Patterson and Mary Kate Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Wonnacott, uncles; U.S. Senator Edward Crippa and Albert F. Crippa

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services per her request.

The family of Velma Jean Walker Wonnacott respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to charity of your choice.

