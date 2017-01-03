WDE Seeks Public Comment on Graduation Requirements

The revisions to Chapter 31 are intended to remove unnecessary complexity for the school districts, honor the requirement to provide students with an equity of opportunity during their educational experience, and recognize the authority of each school district to decide the method(s) through which the requirements are met. A rationale for the revisions to these rules can be found in the Statement of Reasons.

Public comment on the proposed rules may be submitted from January 3, 2017 through March 3, 2017 online or by mail to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Julie Magee

2300 Capitol Avenue

Hathaway Building, 2nd Floor

Cheyenne, WY 82002

Comments will be posted on the Secretary of State website.