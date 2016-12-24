The Week Ahead: Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve!

Sunday, December 25:

Christmas Day

Monday, December 26:

Christmas Holiday Observed

9 am: All Day Painting & Cards at the Young at Heart Center

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

5:30 pm: Jam Session at the Young at Heart Center

Tuesday, December 27:

Sweetwater County Library System Winter Reading Program

9 am: New Studio Exhibit at RSNB Bank

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

12 pm: Rock Springs Rotary Club Meeting at WWCC

4 pm: Teen Book Club at White Mountain Library

5:30 pm: Bingo at the Young at Heart Center

6 pm: Team Roping at Sweetwater Events Complex

7 pm: Sweetwater County Fair Board Meeting

Wednesday, December 28:

“The Mediated Landscape” at the Community Fine Arts Center

9 am: Advanced Tai Chi at the Young at Heart Center

12:30 pm: Cribbage at the Young At Heart Center

2 pm: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

4 pm: After School Crafts at White Mountain Library

Thursday, December 29:

Small Works Exhibit at Sweetwater County Library

9 am: New Studio Exhibit at RSNB Bank

12:30 pm: Pinochle at the Young At Heart Center

4 pm: Open Knitting Class at the Community Fine Arts Center

Friday, December 30:

“Strokes” Art Show at the WWCC Art Gallery

Sweetwater County Libraries Closed Through New Year’s Day

9:30 am: Wii Bowling at the Young At Heart Center

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

12:30 pm: Hand and Foot games at the Young at Heart Center

Saturday, December 31:

New Year’s Eve

9 am: Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana at Sweetwater Events Complex

6 pm: New Year’s Eve Family Dinner Dance at the YAH Center

6 pm: R & R Rodeo Winter Series at the Events Complex