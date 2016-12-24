The Week Ahead: Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve!

Sunday, December 25:
Monday, December 26:
9 am: All Day Painting & Cards at the Young at Heart Center
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
5:30 pm: Jam Session at the Young at Heart Center
Tuesday, December 27:
Sweetwater County Library System Winter Reading Program
9 am: New Studio Exhibit at RSNB Bank
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
12 pm: Rock Springs Rotary Club Meeting at WWCC
4 pm: Teen Book Club at White Mountain Library
5:30 pm: Bingo at the Young at Heart Center
6 pm: Team Roping at Sweetwater Events Complex
7 pm: Sweetwater County Fair Board Meeting
Wednesday, December 28:
“The Mediated Landscape” at the Community Fine Arts Center
9 am: Advanced Tai Chi at the Young at Heart Center
12:30 pm: Cribbage at the Young At Heart Center
2 pm: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
4 pm: After School Crafts at White Mountain Library
Thursday, December 29:
Small Works Exhibit at Sweetwater County Library
9 am: New Studio Exhibit at RSNB Bank
12:30 pm: Pinochle at the Young At Heart Center
4 pm: Open Knitting Class at the Community Fine Arts Center
Friday, December 30:
“Strokes” Art Show at the WWCC Art Gallery
Sweetwater County Libraries Closed Through New Year’s Day
9:30 am: Wii Bowling at the Young At Heart Center
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
12:30 pm: Hand and Foot games at the Young at Heart Center
Saturday, December 31:
9 am: Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana at Sweetwater Events Complex
6 pm: New Year’s Eve Family Dinner Dance at the YAH Center
6 pm: R & R Rodeo Winter Series at the Events Complex