The Week Ahead: A New Year, UFOs and Up In Arms!

Sunday, January 1:

New Year’s Day

5 pm: PTSD & TBI Support Group For Veterans at the Elks Lodge

Monday, January 2:

New Year’s Day observed

9 am: Advanced Tai Chi at the Young at Heart Center

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

Tuesday, January 3:

“Strokes” Art Show at the WWCC Art Gallery

8:30 am: Board of County Commissioners Meeting

9:30 am: Scrapbooking at the Young at Heart Center

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

12 pm: Rock Springs Rotary Club Meeting at WWCC

7 pm: Green River City Council Meeting

7 pm: Rock Springs City Council Meeting

7 pm: Mountain View Town Council Meeting

Wednesday, January 4:

Sweetwater County Library System Winter Reading Program

9 am: Craft Class at the Young at Heart Center

11:45 am: Small Business Round Table at Commerce Bank

2 pm: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

3:45 pm: Northpark Parent Teacher Organization Monthly Meeting

4 pm: Green River City Tree Board Meeting

5 pm: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustee Meeting

6 pm: Sweetwater Ranch Sorting at the Events Complex

7 pm: UFO/MUFON Club at White Mountain Library

Thursday, January 5:

“Strokes” Art Show at the WWCC Art Gallery

9 am: Quilting at the Young at Heart Center

10 am: Green River Food Pantry – Food Donation & Distribution Day

5 pm: Thursday Night fever at White Mountain Library

5:30 pm: Broadway Theater Board Meeting

6 pm: Greenbelt task Force Meeting

6 pm: Wind River Dressage Club at Sweetwater Events Complex

6:30 pm: Hotdoggers 4H Meeting at the Events Complex

6 pm: Rock Springs Junior High School Parent Teacher Student Organization

Friday, January 6:

Sweetwater County Library System Winter Reading Program

9 am: All Day Cards and Pool at the Young at Heart Center

10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs

12:30 pm: Hand and Foot games at the Young at Heart Center

3 pm: Up in Arms Gun Show at Sweetwater Events Complex

4 pm: History Day Workshop for Area Teachers at WWCC

7 pm: WWCC Men’s Basketball vs Impact Academy at WWCC

Saturday, January 7:

“Strokes” Art Show at the WWCC Art Gallery

8:30 am: History Day Workshop for Area Teachers at WWCC

9 am: Up in Arms Gun Show at Sweetwater Events Complex