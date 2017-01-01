The Week Ahead: A New Year, UFOs and Up In Arms!

Sunday, January 1:
New Year’s Day
5 pm: PTSD & TBI Support Group For Veterans at the Elks Lodge
Monday, January 2:
New Year’s Day observed
9 am: Advanced Tai Chi at the Young at Heart Center
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
Tuesday, January 3:
“Strokes” Art Show at the WWCC Art Gallery
8:30 am: Board of County Commissioners Meeting
9:30 am: Scrapbooking at the Young at Heart Center
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
12 pm: Rock Springs Rotary Club Meeting at WWCC
7 pm: Green River City Council Meeting
7 pm: Rock Springs City Council Meeting
7 pm: Mountain View Town Council Meeting
Wednesday, January 4:
Sweetwater County Library System Winter Reading Program
9 am: Craft Class at the Young at Heart Center
11:45 am: Small Business Round Table at Commerce Bank
2 pm: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
3:45 pm: Northpark Parent Teacher Organization Monthly Meeting
4 pm: Green River City Tree Board Meeting
5 pm: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustee Meeting
6 pm: Sweetwater Ranch Sorting at the Events Complex
7 pm: UFO/MUFON Club at White Mountain Library
Thursday, January 5:
“Strokes” Art Show at the WWCC Art Gallery
9 am: Quilting at the Young at Heart Center
10 am: Green River Food Pantry – Food Donation & Distribution Day
5 pm: Thursday Night fever at White Mountain Library
5:30 pm: Broadway Theater Board Meeting
6 pm: Greenbelt task Force Meeting
6 pm: Wind River Dressage Club at Sweetwater Events Complex
6:30 pm: Hotdoggers 4H Meeting at the Events Complex
6 pm: Rock Springs Junior High School Parent Teacher Student Organization
Friday, January 6:
Sweetwater County Library System Winter Reading Program
9 am: All Day Cards and Pool at the Young at Heart Center
10 am: Rock Springs Food Bank – Donation Dropoffs
12:30 pm: Hand and Foot games at the Young at Heart Center
3 pm: Up in Arms Gun Show at Sweetwater Events Complex
4 pm: History Day Workshop for Area Teachers at WWCC
7 pm: WWCC Men’s Basketball vs Impact Academy at WWCC
Saturday, January 7:
“Strokes” Art Show at the WWCC Art Gallery
8:30 am: History Day Workshop for Area Teachers at WWCC
9 am: Up in Arms Gun Show at Sweetwater Events Complex