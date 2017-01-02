Wesley Leroy Fife (June 21, 1937 – December 29, 2016)

MALAD CITY, IDAHO — Wesley Leroy Fife, 79, passed away on December 29, 2016, at Portneuf Medical Center following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family.

He was born June 21, 1937, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, to Leon and Stella Fife. He loved Lava Hot Springs and after retirement, he returned to his hometown.

He graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1956. Shortly after, he joined the US Air Force and served as an aircraft and missile hydraulic mechanic at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington.

After serving four years, he attended Idaho State University where he received his AAS degree in welding technology. After college, he worked at Westinghouse Electric at the Atomic Energy Site in Arco, Idaho. He worked there as a certified nuclear welder for about three years. He also worked at several power plants in Kemmerer and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

In 1975, he became the head of the welding department at Western Wyoming Community College, retiring in 1999. He was a wonderful teacher, and they were enjoyable years for him.

He was a man of all outdoor activities. He loved boating, hunting, snow mobile riding, fishing, camping, traveling in his motorhome, ATV riding, and taking photographs. He also enjoyed flying radio controlled airplanes.

He loved to build furniture and had a beautiful wood shop. His family will treasure those items he built for them. He was an excellent do-it-yourself handyman. He also tied his own flies for fishing.

He married Norene Day in 1969, in Preston, Idaho, and in 2002, they were sealed in the Logan Temple. Wes and Norene had 48 wonderful years of marriage full of adventure. He is survived by three children. Tami (Jim- deceased) Essinger, Fruitland, Idaho; Tod ( Robin) Fife, Rock Springs, Wyoming; and Jerry Fife, Pocatello, Idaho; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, at the Lava Hot Springs LDS Church at 437 W Spring St. beginning at 1:00 P.M. with viewing before the service from 11:30 to 12:45.