Western Announces Thursday Late Start for Rock Springs, Green River Sites Due to Winter Weather

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Rock Springs and Green River locations will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, due to inclement winter weather, Western President Karla Leach announced Wednesday evening.

Employees and patrons of Western’s Outreach locations should contact their local outreach coordinator to verify the status of their particular location. Contact information for Outreach sites is available online.

Workforce training participants and members of special work groups with scheduled morning activities will have building access through the front doors Thursday morning; however, attendees may wish to verify start times. Regular classes have not yet begun at Western; the Spring 2017 semester begins Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Weather and road conditions will be evaluated again Thursday morning. Please check Western’s home page for updates before traveling to campus.