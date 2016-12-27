Western To Host Wyoming History Day Workshop For Area Teachers Jan. 6 and 7

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s History Program, in collaboration with Wyoming History Day and the Wyoming State Historical Society, will host a History Day workshop for Sweetwater County educators, including homeschool teachers, on Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Rock Springs campus. This free program will provide information, resources and teaching strategies for instructors who wish to engage their students with projects for Wyoming History Day and National History Day in 2017.

The workshop will run from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, and from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Participants will be provided with free workshop materials, a continental breakfast, and a lunch. Teachers will earn .5 WY PTSB credits for attending this workshop.

“For those unfamiliar with History Day, it’s a ‘science fair’ for the historians of tomorrow,” said Associate Professor of History and Political Science Jessica Clark, Ph.D. “There are regional, state, and national competitions.”

Wyoming’s History Day occurs every April and is administered by the American Heritage Center (AHC) at the University of Wyoming. It is a prelude to National History Day, which culminates with a contest every June following a full year of programs and projects aimed at engaging students in the process of discovery and interpretation of historical topics. Wyoming students produce an array of imaginative exhibits, multimedia documentaries and research papers based on their investigations into Wyoming historical topics organized around that year’s theme.

This year’s National History Day theme is “Taking a Stand in History.” The workshop will include such activities as:

• Learning more about the Wyoming History Day program for 6th – 12th grade students and its connections to the standards.

• Utilizing primary sources to analyze and investigate several examples of individuals and groups who took a stand in the American West between 1851 and 2016.

• Exploring the American Heritage Center’s online Digital Collections to evaluate a variety of primary source documents.

• Discovering the Online Digital Toolkits from WyoHistory.org, a project of the Wyoming State Historical Society, and the Teaching With Primary Sources program at the Library of Congress.

• Learning about the interdisciplinary nature of the National History Day program, including connections to social studies, language arts, reading, technology, media literacy, art, music, and drama.

• Learning about teaching resources, literacy-based strategies, primary sources, and lessons to actively engage students and align with Common Core and Wyoming State Standards.

Educators in Sweetwater County are encouraged to attend the History Day workshop Jan. 6 and 7 at Western to learn more about how participation in Wyoming History Day and National History Day activities can expand upon and enrich their students’ classroom work and spark their interest in and love of history and historical research.

For more information, or to register, contact Dr. Clark at jclark@westernwyoming.edu.