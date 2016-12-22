White Mountain Water and Sewer District Administrator Kathy Staley Recognized For Utility Managment

SWEETWATER COUNTY — At the annual Wyoming Water Quality and Pollution Control Association Conference held in Casper, White Mountain Water and Sewer District Administrator Kathy Staley, was recognized as the recipient of the 2016 George Michael Award for Outstanding Achievement in Utility Management. Presenting the award is WWQ & PCA Director, Max Casey Olguin.
- Previous story PHOTOS: Eastside Elementary Christmas Concert
- Next story Lieutenant Chris Schell Retires From Wyoming Highway Patrol After 21 Years of Service
-
-
EVENT
-
#FromTheStork
- Birth Announcement: Noah Lee Ora Batten
- Birth Announcement: Easton Randolph Clyde Bolton
- Birth Announcement: Jenessa Marie Maynard
SIGN UPTake your relationship with SweetwaterNOW to the next level. Receive the top stories by email each morning with the Daily Wake-Up Call.
#SweetwaterWeddings
- Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For December 5th through 9th
- John and Angela Majhanovich Mark 70th Anniversary
- Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For November 14th Through November 18th
- Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For October 31st Through November 10th
- Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For October 17th Through October 21st