0

COMMUNITY

White Mountain Water and Sewer District Administrator Kathy Staley Recognized For Utility Managment

SWEETWATER COUNTY — At the annual Wyoming Water Quality and Pollution Control Association Conference held in Casper, White Mountain Water and Sewer District Administrator Kathy Staley, was recognized as the recipient of the 2016 George Michael Award for Outstanding Achievement in Utility Management. Presenting the award is WWQ & PCA Director, Max Casey Olguin.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *