Win a Custom-Wrapped Can-Am Commander

Can-Am Commander Raffle

Tickets for the annual Red Tie Gala Can-Am Commander Raffle are now available. Only 200 tickets will be sold for the custom-wrapped 2017 Can-Am Commander.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting the help desk and Memorial Hospital, by contacting the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or new this year, online by visiting the Red Tie Gala tickets page.

(Special thanks to Rocky Mountain Powersports and CJ Signs for their help with the Can-Am Commander.)

Purchase your raffle tickets online here.

You can see the Can-Am Commander in person at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund, an essential fund used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and assist in providing exceptional patient care. Throughout the night at the Gala, guests will learn more about the direction of Memorial Hospital and the expanding healthcare available right here in Sweetwater County.

Red Tie Gala tickets may be purchased here.

Get Involved in the Event

For more information on the event, donation or sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved with the event, contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation by emailing Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com or calling 307-352-8234.

