A Windy Day Across Wyoming

Gusty Winds with areas of Blowing Snow will be the main concerns across much Wyoming today as High Pressure builds across the region. A few early morning Snow Showers across the east will dissipate before noon…as Partly Cloudy Skies will prevail across the Cowboy State today. Gusty Winds will remain the main weather event through Tuesday with more Snow possible over the Northwest Mountains.

Today

Areas of blowing snow before 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Areas of blowing snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.