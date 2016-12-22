Approaching Winter Storm Will Be Here For The Weekend

Areas of patchy valley fog will be possible early this morning, while mostly sunny skies will prevail across Wyoming the rest of today. Snow will return to the far west on Friday as the next winter storm system approaches for the Christmas weekend. Some gusty winds, with snow likely across the entire area, is expected Christmas morning.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Christmas Day

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Areas of blowing snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.