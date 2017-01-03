0

WEATHER

Winter Storm Watch In Effect

Mostly cloudy skies with lingering snow showers will give way to partly cloudy skies east of the Divide this afternoon. Colder than normal temperatures will remain in place through Friday. A new winter storm will move into southwest and southern Wyoming this afternoon and evening bringing more snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued.

Today

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday

Snow. High near 21. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday

Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *