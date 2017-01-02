Wolves Have Another Strong Finish at the Laramie Invite

LARAMIE – Michael Richmond continued to pace the Wolves and a strong effort by the divers led Green River to a fifth-place finish at the Laramie Invitational.

Green River scored 138 points, only eight points out of fourth, to finish fifth in Laramie. Campbell County paced the field with 260.5 while the host team Laramie finished second. Rock Springs touched in third followed by Kelly Walsh who was just in front of the Wolves.

After bringing home titles in the pre-invite, Richmond scored another victory in the 200 IM at the Invitational with a qualifying time of 2:07.64. He missed another title in the 100 back touching a second behind the leader to finish second with a qualifying time of 56.18.

In diving, the Wolves had three finish in the top 10 led by Keyan Moore who finished fourth with 192.95. Alejandro Grajeda finished seventh followed by Miles Moffat in ninth.

Other top-five finishes came in the 100 breast as Ethan Moffatt finished third and Brendan Bloomquist in fifth.

Laramie Invitational

Team Scores

1 Campbell County 260.5

2 Laramie 245.5

3 Rock Springs 170

4 Kelly Walsh 146

5 Green River 138

6 Cheyenne East 104

7 Lander 103

8 Cheyenne South 100

9 Cheyenne Central 65

10 Douglas 32

11 Natrona 15

12 Riverton 10

Individual Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

Top time and Green River finishes

1 Laramie A, 1:44.33

4 Green River A, 1:47.20

Michael Richmond, Brendan Bloomquist, Ethan Moffatt, Lane Hutchison

18 Green River B, 2:11.91

Ty Sturlaugson, Logan Johnson, Dade Lucero, Jacob Mondragon

24 Green River C, 2:45.43

Dylan Strange, Jared Lund, Trevor Moser, Brody Belcher

200 Yard Free

1 Jackson Mugg, East, 1:50.17 4A

13 Dean Lyon, GR, 2:05.82

22 Brastin Moore, GR, 2:15.24

25 Dade Lucero, GR, 2:18.68

38 Jared Lund, GR, 2:49.40

39 Dylan Strange, GR, 2:49.78

200 Yard IM

1 Michael Richmond, GR, 2:07.64 4A

50 Yard Free

1 Gunnar Poley, Cam, 22.60 4A

9 Ethan Moffatt, GR, 24.72

10 Lane Hutchison, GR, 24.75

21 Keyan Moore, GR, 27.45

40 Jacob Mondragon, GR, 30.50

42 Trevor Moser, GR, 30.97

59 Brody Belcher, GR, 36.86

1 mtr Diving

1 Chris Bury, Lar, 212.45

4 Keyan Moore, GR, 192.95

7 Alejandro Grajeda, GR, 161.45

9 Miles Moffat, GR, 154.05

12 Coleton Spalding, GR, 149.80

100 Yard Fly

1 Austin Bonar, Cam, 57.92

8 Brendan Bloomquist, GR, 59.78 4A

12 Dean Lyon, GR, 1:04.08

17 Logan Johnson, GR, 1:07.26

25 Ty Sturlaugson, GR, 1:17.41

28 Trevor Moser, GR, 1:31.50

100 Yard Free

1 Ty Conklin, Cam, 49.76

7 Lane Hutchison, GR, 54.42 4A

35 Jacob Mondragon, GR, 1:13.46

41 Dylan Strange, GR, 1:16.26

45 Brody Belcher, GR, 1:27.07

500 Yard Free

1 Darwin Anderson, RS, 4:57.47 4A

15 Brastin Moore, GR, 6:21.03 3

17 Dade Lucero, GR, 6:25.29

200 Yard Free Relay

1 Laramie A, 1:32.65

12 Green River A, 1:44.16

Ethan Moffatt, Brastin Moore, Dean Lyon, Brendan Bloomquist

19 Green River C, 1:57.80

Keyan Moore, Coleton Spalding, Miles Moffat, Alejandro Grajeda

24 Green River B, 2:07.93

Logan Johnson, Dade Lucero, Trevor Moser, Brody Belcher

100 Yard Back

1 Max DeYoung, Lar, 55.09 4A

2 Michael Richmond, GR, 56.18 4A

16 Ty Sturlaugson, GR, 1:10.42

25 Jared Lund, GR, 1:26.40

100 Yard Breast

1 Kevin Muela, South, 1:03.43 4A

3 Ethan Moffatt, GR, 1:05.23 4A

5 Brendan Bloomquist, GR, 1:06.68 4A

14 Logan Johnson, GR, 1:14.90

400 Yard Free Relay

1 Campbell County A 3:24.43

7 Green River A, 3:48.96

Dean Lyon, Brastin Moore, Lane Hutchison, Michael Richmond

16 Green River B, 4:58.12

Dylan Strange, Jared Lund, Ty Sturlaugson, Jacob Mondragon

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: