Wolves Look to Continue to Build On Good Start

GREEN RIVER – It has been the start the Green River Wolves were hoping for as they have already won more games this season than they have in the past three. The Wolves will look to keep in going at the Cheyenne Invitational starting Thursday.

The Wolves are scheduled to open the tournament against Laramie with the start set for 7 p.m. Green River enters with a 4-3 record and are currently second in the 4A West standings. Laramie has struggled out of the gate entering with a 2-5 record.

Last Time Out

After winning their first four, the Wolves have dropped their last three including a 12-point loss to Rawlins in the final game of the Flaming Gorge Tournament.

After losing four in a row, Laramie beat Imperial, Neb., by two on Dec. 30, 56-54. The Plainsmen are 1-2 against 4A West teams on the season including a win over Jackson and losses to both Kelly Walsh and Evanston.

Team Leaders

Green River has had a balanced attack to start the season with three players averaging in double figures. Devin Love leads the Wolves scoring 12.2 points per game. Cameron Morris is right behind averaging 11.7 while Gavin Heiser is scoring 10 per contest. Heiser, Chase Stoeger and Chance Hofer are all averaging four rebounds a game to pace the team.

Laramie is led by Nathan Burman who is knocking down 16 points per game for the Plainsmen. Frank Crum is second on the team scoring 10.7 points per contest. Crum is also pacing the team on the glass and is third in 4A with 7.7 rebounds per game.

Up Next

On Friday, the Wolves will continue play in Cheyenne with a contest against Sheridan. The game is scheduled to take place at Cheyenne East. Green River will close the Cheyenne Invitational with a contest against second-ranked Cheyenne Central.

