Wolves Swim to Two Individual Titles in Laramie on Thursday

LARAMIE – After a short break the Green River Wolves returned to the pool with several strong finishes at the Laramie Pre-Invitational on Thursday. The included titles in the 50 free and the 100 free.

After winning the 5o free with a qualifying time of 23.03, Michael Richmond made it two titles for Green River with a win in the 100 free. He led several strong Wolves finishes with a time of 51.09. Lane Hutchison and Dean Lyon also had top ten finishes in the event.

Brendan Bloomquist has been strong all season and just missed a third title for the Wolves. His time of 58.94 in the 100 fly was just short of the top time as he touched the wall in second.

The Wolves continue competition in Laramie on Friday as the swim in the Laramie Invitational.

Laramie Pre-Invite

Individual Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

Top finish and Green River finishes

1 Laramie 1:44.49

4 Green River A 1:47.78

Michael Richmond, Brendan Bloomquist, Ethan Moffatt, Lane Hutchison

12 Green River B 2:07.77

Ty Sturlaugson, Logan Johnson, Dade Lucero, Jacob Mondragon

19 Green River C 2:38.87

Dylan Strange, Jared Lund, Trevor Moser, Brody Belcher

200 Yard Free

1 Landon Hoffmann, Gil, 1:57.21

7 Dean Lyon, GR, 2:03.61

19 Brastin Moore, GR, 2:15.45

32 Dylan Strange, GR, 2:47.10

200 Yard IM

1 Jackson Mugg, C. East, 2:06.15

4 Brendan Bloomquist, GR, 2:15.51 4A

6 Ethan Moffatt, GR, 2:18.91 4A

50 Yard Free

1 Michael Richmond, GR, 23.03 4A

18 Dade Lucero, GR, 28.26

21 Jared Lund, GR, 28.64

27 Coleton Spaulding, GR, 30.46

31 Trevor Moser, GR, 31.50

32 Jacob Mondragon, GR, 31.75

46 Brody Belcher, GR, 37.41

Boys 1 mtr Diving

1 Corben Vaughn, Gil, 231.55 4A

4 Coleton Spalding, GR, 182.00 4A

8 Alejandro Grajeda, GR, 159.65

10 Miles Moffat, GR, 158.80

13 Keyan Moore, GR, 149.35

Boys 100 Yard Fly

1 Jackson Mugg, C. East, 57.51 4A

2 Brendan Bloomquist, GR, 58.94 4A

14 Logan Johnson, GR, 1:08.56

21 Trevor Moser, GR, 1:30.40

100 Yard Free

1 Michael Richmond, GR, 51.09 4A

5 Lane Hutchison, GR. 54.92

6 Dean Lyon, GR, 55.60

16 Brastin Moore, GR, 1:02.53

17 Ty Sturlaugson, GR, 1:02.90

28 Dylan Strange, GR, 1:16.89

32 Brody Belcher, GR, 1:20.86

200 Yard Free Relay

1 Gillette A, 1:33.02

9 Green River A, 1:44.48

Ethan Moffatt, Brastin Moore, Dean Lyon, Brendan Bloomquist

13 Green River C, 1:58.18

Coleton Spalding, Miles Moffat, Alejandro Grajeda, Keyan Moore

15 Green River B, 2:04.53

Logan Johnson, Dade Lucero, Trevor Moser, Brody Belcher

100 Yard Back

1 Darwin Anderson, RS, 58.91 4A

8 Lane Hutchison, GR, 1:05.95

13 Ty Sturlaugson, GR, 1:10.45

19 Dade Lucero, GR, 1:19.31

20 Jacob Mondragon, GR, 1:21.34

27 Jared Lund, GR, 1:42.78

100 Yard Breast

1 Ty Conklin, Gil, 1:06.25

6 Logan Johnson, GR, 1:13.77

17 Miles Moffat, GR, 1:20.47

400 Yard Free Relay

1 Gillette A, 3:25.64

7 Green River A, 3:54.90

Dean Lyon, Brastin Moore, Lane Hutchison, Michael Richmond

15 Green River B, 4:52.72

Dylan Strange, Jared Lund, Ty Sturlaugson, Jacob Mondragon

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: