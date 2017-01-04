WYDOT: Know Before You Go

WYOMING — When you head out to travel during this winter season, make sure you know before you go.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has several resources available to help motorists stay informed about travel conditions.

Motorists can visit WYDOT’s 511 Road and Travel Information website to get the latest information on conditions and road closures. The site also has other features such as web cameras to help give motorists an idea of what conditions are like in a certain location.

But motorists need to remember that even though conditions may look good in one area, it doesn’t mean that down the road conditions are the same. They can be completely different.

The following are some of the ways motorists can be prepared when traveling.